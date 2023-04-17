Maharashtra minister refuses to speak on his govt’s scheme’s impact on BJP

Maharashtra Higher and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan refused to comment on the decision of his government to extend the benefits of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (health insurance scheme) for the Marathi-speaking residents of 865 villages in Karnataka on which the neighbouring state has staked a claim in the suit filed in the Supreme Court which could have adverse ramifications on the prospects of BJP candidates in the Assembly election in the boundary areas.

Mahajan was in the city for a BJP event on Monday.

In March, Maharashtra announced that it is extending its health insurance scheme for the 865 villages in Karnataka on which it has laid claim in the suit filed in the apex court. The notification issued in April said people who wanted to avail the benefit of the scheme should give an undertaking that they are Marathi-speaking residents of the particular village on which Maharashtra stakes claim along with Aadhar Id, residential address, and duration of stay in the place.

When the query regarding the health insurance scheme was raised by DH, he refused to comment on it and said he needs to understand the situation and will comment on it later. He has not been asked to speak to the media.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti which has named its supporters as independent candidates for the Assembly election from Belgaum Uttar, Belgaum Dakshin, Belgaum Rural, Khanapur and Yamakanamaradi Assembly constituencies has been claiming credit for the health insurance scheme extended to the residents of 865 villages and wants to encash it in the Assembly election.

