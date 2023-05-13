Major setback to Modi, says A K Antony after Karnataka win

Major setback to Modi, says A K Antony after K'taka win

Modi campaigned in the state for ten days and hence, the election defeat is a major setback to Modi, he said

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvunanthpuram,
  • May 13 2023, 20:29 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 20:29 ist
Former Defence Minister A K Antony. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress senior leader A K Antony said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi suffered major setback owing to BJP's defeat in Karnataka.

"Karnataka witnessed a contest between the Congress and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi campaigned in the state for ten days. Hence, the election defeat is a major setback to Modi," he said.

He also said that Congress would sort out any differences over the chief minister candidate. The Congress leaders very well knew that there would be resentment from voters if they were involved in any petty differences even after presenting a thumping victory to the party, said the veteran leader.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
A K Antony

