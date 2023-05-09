Medical services to be affected as paramedics deployed for election duty

Admissions in CV Raman and Jayanagar general hospitals will be restricted on Tuesday and Wednesday as nearly all their paramedical staff have been assigned election duty.

Though the health department has asked both hospitals to ensure emergency services, the absence of key personnel like lab and X-ray technicians could hinder this, too. The staff will be unavailable from the Monday night shift onwards, and will return to work on Thursday morning only.

They will be performing roles like assistant presiding officers at polling booths.

Jayanagar hospital

At Jayanagar General Hospital, 105 people are currently admitted, including two in the ICU. But only three nurses are available as 71 others have been assigned election duty. All lab technicians and X-ray technicians, along with seven out of eight pharmacists, have been deputed on election duty, said hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ramakrishnappa.

"We will limit admissions, but will provide OPD services. There is one lab technician and X-ray technician working on contract, we will use their services round the clock." The hospital has asked some trainee PG students to substitute for nurses in the OPDs. "But they won't be available on Wednesday as they have to vote," he said.

CV Raman hospital

At CV Raman General Hospital, regular OPD services won't be available on both days as no pharmacists and X-ray technicians are available. Though two out of 12 lab technicians have been excluded from election duty, they will be reserved for emergency services. Only five nurses are present in the 250-bed hospital as 67 others have election duty.

A hospital official, "We have asked seven nurses who are on in-service leave to work these days, but we will only know on Tuesday morning if they will turn up."

State health commissioner D Randeep said that no exemption was given to paramedical staff despite the department's repeated requests to the Election Commission.

At several Primary Health Centres run by the state health department, medical officers said that pharmacists and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) were deployed in polling booths.