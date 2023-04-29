Migrant voters in K'taka: An identity crisis that’s seldom identified

Although Karnataka has over 65.45 lakh migrants from other states, the status of their voting rights, either here or in their hometowns, remains unclear.

As a result, workers and experts say that the needs of the large demographic —particularly availability of basic amenities such as reliable drinking water, shelter, sanitation and electricity — remain largely unmet.

“Candidates do approach us during campaigns and say that they will help us transfer ration cards and access government schemes, but in reality, we rarely receive this help,” says Priyanka, a 36-year-old domestic worker who hails from Kolkata.

Other migrant workers in her locality near Electronics City in Bengaluru too make these demands, but these are rarely taken seriously since they are not considered a voting demographic.

Many migrants prefer to retain votes in their hometowns. Babu, a migrant worker stationed in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru explains, “As our families remain there, the retention of voting rights is of more use to us since we are able to access government schemes.”

However, this comes at the cost of not being able to bargain for immediate requirements collectively.

Affordable housing

A pressing need, for instance, is safety in shelter or the availability of affordable housing. In its absence, Priyanka explains that the first few years of the time she spent in the city were a struggle.

“We would face frequent evictions and had to keep moving. For this reason, the education of my child also was continuously interrupted,” she says. The accessibility of educational institutions and ease of transfer

are all pressing issues that require sustained political intervention and attention.

As a result, the need for basic civil, political rights and access to government schemes became tantamount.

Struggle to transfer IDs

This is when she began her quest to apply for a voter’s ID, Aadhaar card and other identification documents.

“It took me about 2 years to get the voter’s ID made, but I am constantly

left off the list. This means I have to go from office to office once more. Should I do this or work for a living?” she questions.

“Ultimately, it is a case of where the heart is. While many may wish to retain their votes in their hometowns, some may prefer to vote at their place of work,” says Kathyayini Chamaraj, Executive Trustee of CIVIC Bangalore, an organisation that works on voter participation.

Those long-term migrants who do intend to vote in their hometowns experience difficulties in pressing pause on their jobs, which are often in the informal sector.

Babu explains, “Even though I want to vote in my village, my employers in the garment sector do not grant me leave for the sole purpose of voting.” As a result, he has, on many occasions, forfeited his right to vote altogether.

No localised data

The absence of localised data, at the ward or gram panchayat level, to understand these voting patterns also contributes to the problem of not being able to ensure that there is a smooth process in place to integrate long-term migrant workers into the electoral rolls.

This is of utmost importance according to Rosey M, a member of the Mazdoor Sahyog Kendra, who explains that for migrants who have been in Karnataka for more than six months and plan to stay on, voting rights can legitimise identities.

“Otherwise, there is this general perception that migrants are here illegally and hence face frequent harassment from law enforcement officials as well,” she says.

Remote voting

To ensure that the democratic process includes migrants, and to make certain that workers are able to exercise their fundamental right to vote, the Election Commission proposed a remote voting mechanism last year.

However, at a time when the efficacy of EVMs has come under question, M G Devasahayam, a former Army and Indian Administrative Service officer, questions the prudency of such decisions.

“There are several questions on how the commission will ensure there is no double-voting,” he adds.

The conclusion, he says, is that the voting rights of migrant workers have not fully been protected because of oversights in ensuring portability. This is true also of other government benefits, including ration cards and schemes for workers in the informal sector.

“Migrant workers struggle for years, but are unable to transfer ID proofs which in turn hurts the transfer of other crucial schemes and benefits,” says Rosey.

To ensure that their rights are protected in either their place of work or their hometowns, postal ballots could present a satisfactory solution, suggests Chamaraj. “While there are doubts regarding the efficacy of EVMs and other digital methods of voting, postal ballots present a safe, monitorable alternative,” she says.