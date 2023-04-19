Minister R Ashoka got richer by 115%

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 06:48 ist
R Ashoka. Credit: DH File Photo

Revenue Minister R Ashoka's net worth has risen 115 per cent in five years, according to his election affidavit. 

Ashoka has declared total family assets worth Rs 87.35 crore, up from Rs 40.62 crore in 2018. 

Ashoka, a BSc graduate from V V Puram College of Science, is the BJP candidate from Padmanabhanagar and Kanakapura constituencies. 

According to the affidavit, Ashoka has movable assets worth Rs 12.31 crore, up from Rs 3.73 crore five years ago. This includes a new diamond necklace worth Rs 12 lakh purchased by his wife M R Pramila Rani. 

Ashoka's liabilities have risen by 282 per cent - from Rs 2.49 crore five years ago to Rs 9.56 crore.

R Ashoka
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

