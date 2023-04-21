Modi calls K S Eshwarappa, asks to work for BJP's victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated MLA and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa by making a video call to him for announcing his retirement from electoral politics after the party high command asked him to do so.
Karnataka polls: Leaders who left BJP should be brought back, says KS Eshwarappa
The video of Eshwarappa talking to Modi over the phone has gone viral on social media networking sites. Modi reportedly told Eshwarappa to work for the victory of BJP candidates in Shivamogga city. To this, Eshwarappa said, "We will win it definitely and there is no problem in it. But, we need your blessings, sir."
Later, Eshwarappa told media persons that he is glad that Modi called a common party worker. The clip also shows his son K E Kantesh and daughter in-law. Later, the BJP leader confirmed that Modi called him.
