Modi calls KSE, asks to work for BJP's victory

Modi calls K S Eshwarappa, asks to work for BJP's victory

The video of Eshwarappa talking to Modi over the phone has gone viral on social media networking sites

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2023, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 20:15 ist
Senior Karnataka BJP leader K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated MLA and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa by making a video call to him for announcing his retirement from electoral politics after the party high command asked him to do so.

Read | Karnataka polls: Leaders who left BJP should be brought back, says KS Eshwarappa

The video of Eshwarappa talking to Modi over the phone has gone viral on social media networking sites. Modi reportedly told Eshwarappa to work for the victory of BJP candidates in Shivamogga city. To this, Eshwarappa said, "We will win it definitely and there is no problem in it. But, we need your blessings, sir."

Later, Eshwarappa told media persons that he is glad that Modi called a common party worker. The clip also shows his son K E Kantesh and daughter in-law. Later, the BJP leader confirmed that Modi called him.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
K S Eshwarappa
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

 