Modi is dejected that BJP will lose polls: DKS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of Congress poll guarantees comes out of 'dejection' that the BJP will not win the Assembly polls in Karnataka, KPCC President D K Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons here, Shivakumar said the Congress, unlike the BJP, had made only such promises that it was sure to fulfill.

"It was the BJP which made grand promises of crediting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of voters. If you check the BJP manifesto, they had promised that farmers' loans would be waived up to Rs 1 lakh. They had also promised to increase duration of electricity to farmers' pump sets, which they did not deliver," Shivakumar said.

The Congress will for sure deliver on its four promises to people as soon as it comes to power: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi, he added. The BJP double-engine government has failed to control inflation. The government has failed to gain the confidence of people, Shivakumar alleged.