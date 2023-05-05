Modi rally in Nanjangud on May 7

Modi rally in Nanjangud on May 7

This will be his third visit to Mysuru district in the last one month

DHNS 
DHNS , Mysuru,
  • May 05 2023, 23:07 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 03:42 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally in Nanjangud taluk on Sunday. This will be his third visit to Mysuru district in the last one month. This will be his last election rally in Karnataka for this Assembly election. 

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

The unwelcome seaweed monster

The unwelcome seaweed monster

From crop raids to hot springs

From crop raids to hot springs

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

The India connect with coronation of British monarchs

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

India's new mums hope & fear for next generation

 