Modi, Shah took decision to replace Shettar: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s decision to replace six-time MLA Jagadish Shettar with a new face at Hubli-Dharwad Central and that he played no role in it.

Seeking to clear the air on the issue, Joshi said “Amit Shah himself dialled Shettar and offered him a Rajya Sabha membership or any position in the party of his choice. The Union Home minister had also offered a party ticket for Hubli-Dharwad Central assembly seat to a worker or a leader of his choice, But he (Shettar) was in no mood to relent.”

“Shettar knows that he would not get votes if he makes statements against Modi and Shah. Hence, he keeps claiming that Modi and Shah are not aware of developments that led to ticket denial. By doing so, he is trying to shield himself,” Joshi said.

On Shettar venting ire at B L Santosh, the BJP organisation secretary, Joshi said, “B L Santosh is a party secretary (Organisation) and is actively involved in building the party. His name is being dragged unnecessarily. Santosh has no role in it (ticket denial). Only Shettar has named Santosh...,” he said.

On Shettar’s statement that his exit would dent BJP’s prospects in 25 to 30 seats, Joshi ridiculed his former party colleague, “He must be daydreaming. No one can stop you from dreaming...”