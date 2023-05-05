Modi spending time in Karnataka will work against BJP: Cong leader

'Modi spending time in K'taka will work against BJP'

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Rao said that there were enough burning issues in the country

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 03:18 ist
Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Karnataka for poll campaigning amid burning national issues, is working against the prospects of the BJP in the state, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Rao said that there were enough burning issues in the country. Leaving all that aside, the PM is roaming the streets of Karnataka seeking votes for the BJP. Even the public has begun to ask why Modi is frequenting the state. His frequent visits are working to the advantage of Congress, he claimed.

Congress
BJP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka

