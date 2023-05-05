Modi spending time in Karnataka will work against BJP: Cong leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent visits to Karnataka for poll campaigning amid burning national issues, is working against the prospects of the BJP in the state, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said.
Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Rao said that there were enough burning issues in the country. Leaving all that aside, the PM is roaming the streets of Karnataka seeking votes for the BJP. Even the public has begun to ask why Modi is frequenting the state. His frequent visits are working to the advantage of Congress, he claimed.
