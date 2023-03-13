'Modi tsunami' sweeping state, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the 'Modi tsunami' was clearly visible during the Prime Minister's recent visits to Karnataka.

People's support for Modi and the BJP is expressed in a big way, and 'Modi tsunami' has clearly come to fore, with his campaigning at different places in the state, Bommai said.

Reacting to Congress' Modi is neither God nor the country' remark, Bommai said, "Neither Modi nor the party leaders called him 'God', as alleged by the Congress. He is a tall leader who protected the interests of the country even during tough times."

On the speculation about Housing Minister V Somanna leaving BJP, Bommai said, "Somanna will continue with the BJP. He is with us, and will be with us," Bommai added.