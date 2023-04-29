More mud Cong throws at BJP, the more the lotus will bloom: PM after Kharge's 'snake' barb

Training guns on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'poisonous snake' barb against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the more Opposition leaders throw mud at BJP, the more the lotus will blossom. Terming the slur as a reward for him, he said that all these offensive languages will get buried in the mud. He was addressing a BJP rally in the home turf of Mallikarjun Kharge here on Saturday.

Pointing out that Congress has prepared a list of such words to attack him, he claimed that the party has targeted him 91 times by using such abusive words. "Congress is wasting time in preparing a dictionary of abusive words against me. I have got its list of such words. It would not have reached such a dismal position in the country if it had given attention to good governance and motivated its party workers", Modi said.

Stating that Congress has a history of insulting the great leaders who had dedicated themselves to the growth of the nation, he said that the people of the country have punished the party every time it made such a personal jibe.

"Congress has not spared even leaders like Dr B R Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar. Earlier, they attacked Ambedkar with words like 'Rakshas', 'Rashtra Drohi', 'Dagabaaz' during his time. Now, I consider it an honour as well if they use similar abusive language against me," Modi said.

He said that he will focus on serving the people of the country even though Congress continues to waste its time by attacking using abusive language. He also said that the people will reply to them while exercising their rights in the Assembly election.

"Karnataka should become the growth engine of the country instead of Congress ATM. Therefore, there is a need for a strong government with a full majority to keep development on the fast track. People should vote for BJP instead of electing a coalition government," he said.

Accusing Congress of dividing people based on caste and religion, he said that the party is engaged in appeasement politics to gain power in the State. He alleged that the previous Congress-JD(S) government had always posed interference to reach the financial assistance under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers and never used to send a list of the beneficiaries to the Centre. Around 60 lakh farmers have managed to receive Rs 18,000 crore under the scheme in Karnataka only after BJP came to power in the State, he added.

"There is a record flow of foreign direct investment of Rs 90,000 crore every year after the double engine government came to power against merely Rs 30,000 crore during the UPA government. Even small projects used to take several years to complete during the Congress regime. Now, over 60 projects have been completed ever since BJP formed the government," he said.