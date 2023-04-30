Muslim quota restoration: BJP wants explanation from Congress

Muslim quota restoration: BJP wants answers from Cong

Congress owes an explanation to these communities if it want to deny the reservation benefit to them, the BJP leader said

N B Hombal
N B Hombal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 03:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

BJP leaders S P Muddahanume Gowda and Tejasvini Gowda on Saturday dared the Congress leaders to explain to the Vokkaligas and Lingayats as to how the Congress would restore the 4 per cent reservation to Muslims as the BJP government has scrapped this and apportioned it to both communities equally.

“Congress leaders such as KPCC president D K Shivakumar and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah have been issuing statements that they will restore 4 per cent reservation for Muslims if the party is voted to power. This benefit was extended on the basis of religion and as part of appeasement politics. The BJP removed this reservation and disbursed it among Vokkaligas and Lingayats, which are backward communities in the real sense. Therefore, the Congress owes an explanation to these communities if it want to deny the reservation benefit to them”.

Funds to Board

Muddahanume Gowda said that the ruling BJP has been generously allocating funds to Vokkaliga Development Board to the tune of Rs 500 crore, besides forming the Kempegowda Development Authority to help the community in a big way.

BJP
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
Assembly Elections 2023

