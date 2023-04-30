Nadda visits Nettaru's house, says his martyrdom will not go waste

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday visited the house of slain party worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare.

"My visit to Sullia will be incomplete if I do not visit Praveen Nettaru's house and meet his family. As BJP president, I will assure that the state and central governments and the party will not tolerate any such instances of attack on and murder of our party workers," he said.

Later, addressing a campaign meet in Sullia, Nadda said that the martyrdom of Praveen will not to waste.

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022, outside his shop at Bellare.