Nadda visits Nettaru's house, says his martyrdom will not go waste

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022, outside his shop at Bellare

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 30 2023, 23:16 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 05:21 ist
BJP national president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday visited the house of slain party worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare. 

"My visit to Sullia will be incomplete if I do not visit Praveen Nettaru's house and meet his family. As BJP president, I will assure that the state and central governments and the party will not tolerate any such instances of attack on and murder of our party workers," he said.

Later, addressing a campaign meet in Sullia, Nadda said that the martyrdom of Praveen will not to waste.

Nettaru was hacked to death on July 26, 2022, outside his shop at Bellare.

 

Karnataka News
J P Nadda
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

