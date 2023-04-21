NCP announces nine candidates for Karnataka polls

Former BJP leader and Minister R Shankar to contest as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate from Ranebennur assembly constituency.
Shankar earlier, protesting against the BJP for not giving ticket to him, resigned as MLC and announced to contest as an independent candidate.
As the list of candidates announced to contest Karnataka assembly polls, the party to field Uttam Raosaheb Patil from Nipani, Mansoor Saheb Bilagi from Devar Hippargi, Zameer Ahmed Inamdar from Baswan Bagewadi, Kullapa Chavan from Nagthan, Hari R from Yelburga, Suguna K from Hagri Bommanahalli, S Y M Masood Foujdar from Virajpeth and Rehana Bano from Narsimharaja.
The Sharad Pawar-led party had announced its decision to contest the Karnataka elections after it lost the status of national party recently.
