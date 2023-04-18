Nepotism discussed in BJP ticket issue in Krishnaraja of Mysuru

Nepotism is being discussed among party workers in the BJP ticket issue in the Krishnaraja (KR) segment of Mysuru city.

It has to be noted that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress recently, mentioned nepotism by BJP general secretary (organising) B L Santhosh in issuing tickets in the Karnataka Assembly poll, in a press meet in Hubballi, on Tuesday.

“BJP MLA S A Ramdas's missing ticket in KR is a case in which personal proximity with the high command did not matter. It has to be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had established his proximity with Ramdas’s family during his Mysuru tour last June, to participate in International Day of Yoga. However, the ticket is given to T S Srivathsa, who is said to be close to Santhosh. So the message is confusing to BJP party workers,” said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

It has to be recalled that Ramdas was standing at the far end of the dais during a programme in Mysuru on June 20, 2022. Modi had gestured to Ramdas, to come near him. When he came, Modi patted him on his back with affection recalling his visits to Mysuru as a 'swayamsevak'.

“Besides, Mysuru Urban Development Authority former chairman H V Rajeev too tried for the BJP ticket in KR, citing his proximity to former CM B S Yediyurappa. It has to be noted that he was the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) candidate in KR in the 2013 Assembly poll. KJP was the regional party floated by Yediyrappa in 2013 after abandoning the BJP,” pointed out Ravishankar, a BJP member.

Suresh Kumar, another party worker, said, the BJP is projected as a party with a difference. “But, if there is nepotism in all affairs of the BJP, what is the difference? BJP is also projected as a cadre-based party. True, we work selflessly for the party. We organise the party, we discharge all responsibilities given by the party. We connect directly with the people in our respective areas and localities. If tickets are given on the basis of personal rapport and proximity, what value does our effort get?” he asked.

“Getting a party ticket does not assure a victory. It is for candidature. If the aspirants need to be close to some leader, merit becomes insignificant. If there is nepotism in this primary exercise itself, what will happen in other aspects of the party and government? If proximity to a leader, who has a say, is the only criterion to get opportunities in a party or a government, why should party workers toil selflessly?”, asked Nandish Gowda, another party worker.