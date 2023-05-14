K'taka: Harapanahalli's Independent MLA supports Cong

Newly elected independent MLA from Harapanahalli extends support to Cong in Karnataka

Latha Mallikarjun, is daughter of veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, late M P Prakash

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 14 2023, 17:04 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:04 ist
Latha Mallikarjun has won the Harapanahalli seat by defeating BJP's G Karunakara Reddy by a margin of 13,845 votes. Credit: Twitter/@rssurjewala

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said Latha Mallikarjun, who has got elected as an independent from Harapanahalli Assembly segment has extended unconditional support to the Congress party in the State.

Latha Mallikarjun, is daughter of veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, late M P Prakash.

"She has extended unconditional support to the Congress Party in Karnataka considering her ideological roots and commitment to Congress ideals. I thank her, her husband Mallikarjun and all the supporters and well wishers. We will serve the 6.5 Crore Kannadigas together," Surjewala said in a tweet.

Latha Mallikarjun has won the Harapanahalli seat by defeating BJP's G Karunakara Reddy by a margin of 13,845 votes.

M P Prakash was a veteran socialist and Janata Parivar leader. In his last days, he had joined Congress which was continued by his son, M P Ravindra, who died in 2018.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

