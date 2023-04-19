No cash found in Annamalai's helicopter: EC

Annamalai was searched six times with the flying and static squads in Udupi and Kapu Assembly constituencies, the Electoral Officer has said

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 20:21 ist
K Annamalai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission on Wednesday sought to clarify that the BJP's Karnataka election in-charge K Annamalai has not violated the model code of conduct (MCC).

The clarification from the Chief Electoral Officer came in the wake of the "allegation of carrying cash in the helicopter used by Annamalai". Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake, a candidate for Kapu constituency, had made the allegation on Monday.

He said Annamalai was searched six times with the flying and static squads in Udupi and Kapu Assembly constituencies. This included checking and verifying the helicopter as well as the ground vehicles used by the former IPS officer. 

Stating that MCC nodal officers have not found any violation, the chief electoral officer said media reports related to the said allegation are incorrect.

