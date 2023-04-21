No double engine, only Double Droha Machinery against Kannadigas: Congress's Randeep Surjewala

The electioneering for the Karnataka Assembly polls is shifting gears as the nomination process has ended. Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on election issues, why he believes BJP will be defeated, how Congress’ promises will touch the lives of people and many other issues.

Why do you think Congress will win this time?

The people in Karnataka are clamouring for change from the nauseating stench of BJP’s corruption and absolute paralysis of governance.

Brazen and unapologetic loot appears to be the sole aim and purpose of the illegitimate Bommai government, founded upon horse trading and the open sale of the public mandate. The ‘40% Commission sarkara’ has caused untold hardship and misery to Kannadigas. On the other hand, the Congress has a proven track record of governance and delivery. Congress converted a largely agrarian state into a thriving hub of IT, innovation and intellectual capital, besides the huge strides in agriculture and infrastructure.

The people of Karnataka know this. In the last four years, we have not only fought against the BJPs corruption, maladministration and anarchy, we have offered the people the ‘Guarantees of Change and Development’. Our guarantees of Griha Lakshmi - Rs 2,000 cash transfer in bank account of every women head of family every month to fight backbreaking price rise, Griha Jyothi - 200 units of electricity free, Anna Bhagya - 10 kg of rice free to every BPL cardholder and Yuvanidhi - Rs 3,000 for 2 years to every graduate depict the much needed responsibility of a welfare state to stand with its citizens. Mark my words, every state will have to implement them soon enough. The guarantees will be game changers.

But isn't the fight between the two top state leaders a problem for you?

What fight? Tell me, haven’t both the leaders admitted that they will fight this election on collective leadership? Haven’t we had ticket selection which has been consensual and amicable? Both the leaders along with the other leaders of the state, along with our Congress President, who himself is from Karnataka, are working together with no issues whatsoever. It is evident for all to see. On the converse, this is a question you should be asking the BJP. The fratricidal war between Bommai, BL Santosh, Pralhad Joshi, BS Yediyurappa, CT Ravi, Shobha Karandlaje, Murugesh Nirani is a spectacle. The recent open spat for the Chief Minister’s chair between Bommai and Nirani is well documented. BJP’s senior leader (Basanagouda Patil) Yatnal has openly spoken about Chief Minister’s post being on sale for Rs 2,500 crores.

Their ministers are fighting and abusing one another, even going to the Governor to complain against the Chief Minister. BJP also seems hell bent upon humiliating the Lingayat community as is clear from the resignations of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. BJP’s own MLAs are openly saying the BJP is a 40% commission government.

Come May 13th, you will see the results for yourself.

Also, the BJP talks about the double engine government. Wouldn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi be a factor?

There is no double engine, this is only a ‘Double Droha Machinery’ against Kannadigas. Be it GST dues, flood relief, reservations, safeguarding Karnataka’s borders or its cooperatives, the BJP has only deceived and duped the people of the state. Karnataka gets only 15 paisa of every rupee it contributes to the national kitty. Why this discrimination?

Karnataka’s GST dues running into thousands of crores are not yet paid by the Modi government. Even the Kannadiga brand Nandini is under attack by Amit Shah’s Ministry of Cooperation. The territorial integrity of Karnataka is under attack as the BJP Government in Maharashtra forcibly extends its schemes in Karnataka. All these four years PM Modi has remained a mute spectator to the loot in Karnataka. Only on the eve of elections, Modi has come to offer the fake narrative of double engine. All these visits will be futile because the people of Karnataka are intelligent and will not fall prey to fake promises, half baked inaugurations or manufactured photo shoots in jungles. No wonder, even the tigers of Bandipur refused to be sighted by Modi-ji as a protest against BJP’s betrayal.

BJP has announced over 50 new faces. Will it help them fight anti-incumbency?

The so-called new faces have nearly 20 dynasts and it actually reflects the sheer desperation as they are fielded on seats where BJP stares at impending defeat. Almost all Ministers are facing charges of corruption or rank incompetence. With one exception, why has the BJP not changed them, including turn coats and those involved in scandals? They claim they have retired officers but forgot to mention that they also have rowdy sheeter candidates, who are ‘tadipars’ for stealing rice meant for the Annabhagya. Their desperation in ticket selection is appalling and the people of the state are closely observing this. The Bommai government is on a free fall and ‘jumlas’ and ‘eventbazi’ of Modi-ji will not prevent BJP from being wiped out of the map of Karnataka.

Do you think BJP candidates will pin down Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to their constituencies?

When they offer the “turncoat Somanna” and “reject self-styled stalwart Ashok” to contest against Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar by giving them two seats each to contest on, it is clear that they have conceded defeat even before start. Why are Ashok and Somanna not contesting one seat? Did the state not witness how Somanna was humiliated by BJP, when Modi-Amit Shah refused to meet him despite waiting for days in Delhi? Varuna and Kanakapura are strongholds of the congress and the work we have done is a testimony for our leaders. They will win hands down. It is only a matter of how high the margin is. We’re only saddened that the BJP is making cannon fodder of their leaders by fielding them in these seats.

You have already announced four guarantees. What more can one expect from Congress?

I believe our guarantees are wholesome, impactful and touch the lives of every Kannadiga. With 200 free units of power, we are saving families from the burden of rising tariffs and cost of living. Rs 2,000 for women is our pushback against ‘Modi Made Inflation’. The 10 kg rice through Annabhagya will ensure food on the plates of the poorest of the poor while offering farmers greater procurement. The Yuvanidhi, protects our youth in the battle against rising unemployment as we work to fill in vacancies and provide two lakh jobs. What more? We have put out a 11 Point Charter for SC-STs, a 13 Point Charter for Karavali-Malnad Region, an Irrigation Charter on Krishna and Mahadayi for irrigating another five lakh hectares, and Mekedatu Project to address the drinking water needs of Bangalore region. Our manifesto will be released shortly. We have had expansive and extensive consultations across Karnataka and will release a Manifesto shortly which will be our Sankalpa Patra to the state.

Congress has now declared the social justice plank. Is it a test dose for taking it ahead in 2024 polls?

The only party that has ever stood for social justice, empowerment and upliftment of SC, ST, OBC and the poor is the Congress. We gave birth to the concept of affirmative justice for the poor and marginalised in the Constitution and society. You may call it social justice plank, but the Congress stands for caste census, proportional representation and adequate opportunity for the poor and marginalised. Why should justice not be done? Also, what is sacrosanct about 50% limit? Why can’t we enact a law to increase it in tune with aspirations of SCs, STs, OBCs, Lingayats, Vokkaligas and other communities? Our society and thought must change and evolve and these are the needs of the times.

Just before the elections, the BJP government scrapped the 4% quota for Muslims. How will it play out in the state amid some discontent among the community against Congress for not giving enough seats?

The BJP and Bommai government have played a fraud in the name of reservations. How can the reservation structure be changed three times in 90 days? Can a government add, subtract, categorise or recategorise reservation for communities without a full socio-economic survey and a final report of the Backward Classes Commission? The answer is clearly no. This is why Maratha Reservation in Maharashtra was quashed by the Supreme court. Obviously, Bommai’s falsehoods will not pass the constitutional challenge and therefore, it has been stayed by the Supreme Court on a statement of Bommai Government. This proves the fraud played upon by the BJP on the Lingayats, the Vokkaligas and others. As for the increase of the SC, ST reservations, the treachery of the BJP and Bommai government is even more glaring. For four years, they didn’t give increased reservation to SC, ST’s. When they passed the state law in the last session of the Assembly at the end of December 2022, they didn’t send it to the central government. Finally, the Modi Government has rejected the increased reservation of SC, STs on 14 March, 2023 on the floor of Parliament. So, only a fake lollipop of reservation has been given. Also, how can Minorities be shifted to EWS reservation? The very foundation of EWS is poverty and income limits and not caste or religion. This is another fake narrative. The entire reservation policy is founded upon the British policy of ‘divide and rule’. The idea is to pit all communities against each other and take political advantage of the manufactured hate and divisions.

Where do you place JD(S) in this election? Would you do business with JD(S) post-polls?

The JD(S) is in the pavilion and are not players in the match at all. If one looks at their candidate selection, it is more of an ‘also ran’ category. We are confident of getting 150 plus seats. For Congress, politics is not business unlike BJP and others but a means to serve and transform. We are committed to rebuilding ‘Brand Karnataka’.