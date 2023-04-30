No formal entry into politics, says Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar has said that he has not made any formal entry into politics.

"My wife Geetha has joined Congress. I have no knowledge of politics. I have my friends in all the parties and they are doing a good job. I am only campaigning for them," Shivarajkumar said. He was addressing a press meet in Anavatti on Sunday, after taking part in a roadshow seeking votes for Congress candidate and his brother-in-law, Madhu Bangarappa.

Shivarajkumar said that since is busy with shooting schedules he does not get time to involve himself actively in politics and hence he had restricted himself into campaigning.

He said he will also campaign for Siddaramaiah, Sirsi Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik, Jagadish Shettar, Vijay Singh and Ashok Kheni.

He said that Jagadish Shettar is a great fan of Dr. Raj Kumar and he used to visit Shettar's house for breakfast whenever there was a shooting in Hubballi.

Replying to a question, Shivarajkumar said that it was not draw a parallel with Sudeep taking part in canvassing. "He does what he feels is right," he said.