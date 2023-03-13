None of BJP MLAs will join Congress: Eshwarappa

None of the BJP MLAs will join the Congress which is almost dead, said former minister and MLA K S Eshwarappa.

Speaking to mediapersons prior to Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Dharmasthala, he said that the Congress is only claiming of leaders joining them. Let's wait and see whether MLAs and leaders from the Congress, join the BJP, or vice versa. The BJP is confident of winning majority in the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka.

“The BJP has seen success in protecting the country and organising the party across the country. Out of 180 seats in North Eastern states, the Congress won only seven. The BJP has come to power in three states in the recently concluded polls,” he said.

The Vijay Sankalp Yatra is being organised ahead of Assembly elections to get a clear majority for the BJP. The Yatra was held in Sullia and Puttur on Saturday. The Yatra has been successful with huge participation of party workers. The BJP leadership at the Centre and the State are responding to the masses with series of development works. People have a strong faith that only BJP can protect the country and preserve culture of the land, he said.

During the Yatra, Eshwarappa said there was no need for opponent to contest in Belthangady in the upcoming election. Those who contest will lose deposits. Harish Poonja will win with a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

Goa CM takes part

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took part in the Yatra in Belthangady. Earlier, he visited Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and met Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade. Later, he visited Kanyadi Ramakshetra and met Brahmananda Saraswathi Swami.

Addressing the Yatra at Belthangady, Sawant said the Congress and the JD(S) have been nurturing their families all these years and have failed to take up any development works. The development works taken up by the Centre and the State governments in the last eight years is before our eyes.

“With the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former chief minister Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the double engine government will come back to power,” he said.