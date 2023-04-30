Now, Cong does CryPM campaign

Now, Cong does CryPM campaign

Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on a QR Code

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 30 2023, 23:14 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 05:04 ist
Congress flag. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress on Sunday came out with a CryPM campaign, akin to its viral PayCM.

Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on a QR Code. They also shared a video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticising Modi saying: "This is the first PM we've seen who cries before people saying he's getting abused." 

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Congress

