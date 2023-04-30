Now, Cong does CryPM campaign

The Congress on Sunday came out with a CryPM campaign, akin to its viral PayCM.
Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on a QR Code. They also shared a video of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticising Modi saying: "This is the first PM we've seen who cries before people saying he's getting abused."
