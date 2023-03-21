Now, Somanna as BJP poll incharge for Chamarajanagar opposed

Housing and district incharge Minister V Somanna is facing opposition within the party, against being made the election incharge of Chamarajanagar district and also contesting elections from the district.

BJP district spokesman Ayyanapura Shivakumar said the party should not make Somanna election incharge in the district.

“He should not be given a ticket to contest from any constituency in the district. Otherwise, it will be inevitable to launch 'Somanna Go Back’ campaign,” he said.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, he said, “Somanna had not been involved in party organisation activities after he was made district incharge minister. The party has not benefited from him. Being a BJP minister, he was talking in favour of Congress leaders and MLAs. By absenting himself during the launch of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre in the district, he went against the party organisation”.

Besides, Somanna had threatened the BJP leaders that he would join the Congress, if the party did not give him election responsibility of the district and a ticket from here, Shivakumar said.

“BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra should be allowed to lead election campaign in the district,” Shivakumar said. Not long ago, R Ashoka had faced opposition from his own partymen after being appointed district incharge minister.