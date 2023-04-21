Objections to nomination filed by Savadatti BJP candidate; hearing today

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have raised objections to the nomination papers filed by Ratna Anand Mamani, the BJP candidate from Savadatti-Yallamma constituency over the procedural lapses and shortcomings in documents submitted to the election officer.

Election officer Dr Rajiv Koler has served a notice on Ratna Mamani asking her to report for hearing on Saturday.

Congress candidate Vishwas Vidya and AAP nominee Bapugouda Patil, in their complaint to the election officer, alleged, "Ratna Mamani's nomination papers submitted on April 18 was based on the 2018 model whereas the Supreme Court in 2019 had revised Form 26. The BJP candidate has not submitted an affidavit which is mandatory as per the apex court order. Hence, her candidature should be declared null and void."

Based on the complaint, the election officer had served notice on the BJP candidate. Following which, Ratna Mamani had on April 20 (last day for filing nomination) submitted her papers for the second time.

The Congress and the AAP had raised objections to the nomination filed for a second time too saying the BJP candidate had filed papers at 7.38 pm while the filing of nomination papers is allowed only till 3 pm. Also, she cannot file nomination papers for a second time since she had filled all columns in her first set of papers.

"The election officer will look into the objections raised by the Congress and the AAP. The officer will take appropriate action after a hearing scheduled at 10 am on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told DH.

