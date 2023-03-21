Over 10 lakh people expected to participate in JD(S) Pancharathna Ratha Yathre valedictory: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that as many as 10 lakh people are expected to participate at a mega convention marking the valedictory of the JD(S) Pancharathna Ratha Yathre in Mysuru. The valedictory is scheduled to be held on March 26 over 100 acres of land near the Jwalamukhi Sri Tripura Sundaradevi temple, in Utanahalli, located at the foot of the Chamundi Hills. A mini road show is also in the works, most likely starting from Srirampura.

Kumaraswamy revealed the plans for the valedictory at a press meet in Mysuru on Tuesday.

"We have travelled 50 to 100 km per day, covering 50 to 60 villages per day and I have covered 86 constituencies during Pancharathna yaathre across the State in the past three months. We've had an overwhelming response and it was beyond our expectations. People will support the party this time and the JD(S) will come to power," Kumaraswamy said.

"The BJP is advertising works taken up by them in newspapers. Even today, many households in North Karnataka do not have toilets. The BJP government is yet to release Rs 1800 crore towards waiving off crop loans, part of the Rs 25,000 crore I had earmarked during my tenure. The Congress is issuing farce guarantee cards signed by Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. They need Rs 25,000 crore to give Rs 2,000 to women who run their households. Both Congress and the BJP are playing a blame game and that will not solve the problems of the people. I do not waste time criticising others over their shortcomings. I tell voters about my Pancharathna programmes, which are designed to deliver solutions to their problems and envision a good future for them based on my discussions with voters about the hardships they face. I have appealed to people for an opportunity," the former chief minister added.

"We need Rs 2.50 lakh crore to implement our Pancharathna programmes. The programmes will not constitute revenue expenditure, but rather capital expenditure. This will double the assets of the government. Even when my government did not have a majority, I continued the various bhagyas of the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government. We just had 37 MLAs and I still managed to clear farmers' crop loans."

Commenting on former state chief minister Siddaramaiah's electoral prospects, Kumaraswamy said, "I pity Siddaramaiah who is an experienced politician from the historical national party, who became CM for a full term and twice served as Deputy CM, presenting the state budget 13 times. Unable to win over voters, he stepped back from the Kolar constituency on the pretext of following the Congress high command's directions. In the Kolar district, we will win five out of six constituencies including the Kolar constituency."

Responding to rumours that if Independent MP Sumalatha contests state elections, he would contest against her in Mandya, Kumaraswamy clarified that he would contest from only one constituency and that would be in Channapatna. "We have reached out to voters during the Pancharathna Yaathre. I just need to make some final calls," he said.

Talking about candidates for the Hassan seat, Kumaraswamy revealed, "H D Devegowda has held meetings with MLAs and MP of Hassan region. We will examine candidates who can win. Rajegowda's name is also on the list. The next list of candidates will be announced, including for the Hassan seat, after Ugadi on Wednesday."

Talking about his father's health, he said, "H D Devegowda's health has not deteriorated. Tears only indicate humanity. Not one's weakness."

Responding to rumours that actress Ramya eyeing to contest in one of three constituencies -Channapatna, Padmanabha Nagar (Bengaluru) and Mandya- South Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said, "Ramya has a face value. She is an actress. Cinema stars often do not have any political restrictions. They can contest from any of the 224 constituencies".