Patil, Shivashankarappa play a role in Shettar joining Congress

Veteran BJP leader Jagadish Shettar's entry into Congress came after swift action by leaders MB Patil and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who used their family connections to open the route for negotiations, sources said on Sunday.

As soon as reports of the BJP's plans to bench Shettar became public, sources said Patil and Shivashankarappa reached out to their fellow Lingayat leader after finding out that the former Chief Minister was upset with his party's decision and was ready to leave the same.

Patil, who is also Congress Campaign Committee Chairman, took the party's central leadership into confidence before moving forward on Shettar and roping in Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old MLA who is in the electoral field once again to retain Davanagere South seat.

Interestingly, sources said, both leaders used their family relation with Shettar to reach out to him and open negotiations, as the BJP leader had given ample indications that he is on his way out of the party. Patil's elder son, Basan, has been engaged to Shivashankarappa's granddaughter while her sister is married to Shettar's son.

Keeping a close watch on the situation as Shettar went to meet BJP President J P Nadda who refused to give him any assurance, sources said Patil and Shivashankarappa once again reignited the negotiations.

Though Shettar had then said in public that he would abide by the BJP's decision, the veteran leader had made up his mind to fight the elections, albeit as an independent candidate. However, Congress leaders swiftly moved to woo the multiple-time MLA and former CM.

Sources said Shettar's entry into the party would help Congress increase its footprints in the Lingayat community, which is considered as a vote bank for the BJP because of BS Yeddyurappa's influence in the community.

A perception is gaining ground among Lingayats, sources said, that the Congress is receptive to the community with Shettar's entry soon after Laxman Savadi, a former Deputy Chief Minister who also belongs to the community, joined the Congress. Both Shettar and Savadi are also expected to bring with them their supporter bases as well as make an impact in more than two districts each.