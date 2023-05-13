People stood up to BJP's 'money and muscle power': P Chidambaram

People stood up to BJP's 'muscle power': P Chidambaram

Warm congratulations and sincere thanks to the people of Karnataka for delivering a decisive verdict, Chidamabram said on Twitter

PTI
PTI,
  • May 13 2023, 15:33 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 15:33 ist
P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

With a strong showing by the Congress in the Karnataka assembly polls, senior party leader P Chidambaram on Saturday congratulated the state's people for a "decisive verdict" and said they stood up to the "money and muscle power of the so-called double engine government" of the BJP.

The Congress was striding forward in 129 of the 224 assembly seats in the state and is set to get a clear majority, according latest trends on the Election Commission website. The BJP was ahead in 63 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) on 22.

"Warm congratulations and sincere thanks to the people of Karnataka for delivering a decisive verdict. This election was more than an election to a state assembly. It was about upholding the fundamental values of the Indian Constitution and stopping the damage done by supremacist theories, discrimination and prejudice," Chidamabram said on Twitter.

Track live updates

The people of Karnataka have stood up to the "money and muscle power of the so-called double engine government of the BJP", the former Union minister said and added that they have shown a glorious way to the rest of the country.

"Karnataka, which is one of our more advanced states, can now forge ahead and occupy the top ranks in economic development and human development indicators. My congratulations to the warriors of the KPCC who fought a valiant battle and emerged victorious," Chidambaram said.

