Please retire or face action: DKS to rebels

There are Congress rebels contesting the May 10 Assembly election as independent candidates in at least 19 constituencies

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 21:15 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

In a clear sign of worry, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday asked all the party's rebel candidates to withdraw from the fray or face disciplinary action. 

There are Congress rebels contesting the May 10 Assembly election as independent candidates in at least 19 constituencies, threatening to spoil the prospects of the party's official nominees.

Also Read | BJP leaders are in queue to join Congress: DKS
 

"There's a wave in favour of Congress across the state. People are fed up of the corrupt BJP government and they have confidence in Congress. In this backdrop, Congress workers across the state are toiling hard," Shivakumar said in a letter.

"Please retire from the fray, announce your support to the Congress candidates and join party workers to ensure the victory of our official nominees. If you don't immediately withdraw, disciplinary action will be inevitable," Shivakumar stated. 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
D K Shivakumar
Congress
India News

