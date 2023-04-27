Modi like 'poisonous snake', lick it, you're dead: Cong

PM Modi like 'poisonous snake'...if you lick it, you're dead: Kharge in Karnataka

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the BJP including filing an official complaint over Amit Shah's remarks on 'riots' in Karnataka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2023, 16:04 ist
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right). Credit: PTI Photos

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', adding that if people 'lick it', they would die. He was speaking in Kalaburagi, his constituency in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. 

The Congress has recently increased its attack on the incumbent BJP government, going to the extent of filing an official complaint over Amit Shah's remarks that there would be riots in the state if Congress came to power. Congress's Jairam Ramesh also tweeted saying that while their party was focused on living up to its promises, the BJP was focused on polarisation, comparing recent statements made by the saffron party alongside guarantees offered by the grand old party in their poll manifesto.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and results will be out on May 13.

