PM Modi like 'poisonous snake'...if you lick it, you're dead: Kharge in Karnataka

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', adding that if people 'lick it', they would die. He was speaking in Kalaburagi, his constituency in the poll-bound state of Karnataka.

#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 | PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead...: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Bqi7zVFnO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

The Congress has recently increased its attack on the incumbent BJP government, going to the extent of filing an official complaint over Amit Shah's remarks that there would be riots in the state if Congress came to power. Congress's Jairam Ramesh also tweeted saying that while their party was focused on living up to its promises, the BJP was focused on polarisation, comparing recent statements made by the saffron party alongside guarantees offered by the grand old party in their poll manifesto.

This is what the Karnataka election campaign is all about. The difference is clear:

Polarisation versus Performance pic.twitter.com/R6BVqTXW8r — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 27, 2023

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and results will be out on May 13.