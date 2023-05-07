PM Modi plays percussion instrument in Mysuru ahead of election rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hand at playing a percussion instrument of one of the artistes who was there to welcome him at the helipad near Yelachagere Bore of Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Sunday evening.

Several cultural troupes, including Veeragaase welcomed PM Modi with their performances near the helipad. The hoardings depicting several developmental works including the development of Kashi Vishwanatha temple were displayed on either side of the road for 900-meters from helipad to the venue of the rally.

Modi was presented with a Srikanteshwara's statue by Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan during the programme. More than 300 members from 'Fit India' team of BJP, went of motorbikes from Gundlupet and Nanjangud and joined the rally. Over 50 tattoo and mehandi artists drew the pictures of 'BJP ye Bharavase' and others related to BJP's programmes.

Later, PM Modi visited historical Srikanteshwara temple of Nanjangud and offered prayers.