PM Modi to address his last election rally in the State at Nanjangud on Sunday

Within a span of a month Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mysuru district for the third time. He will be addressing a mega public rally at 4 pm on Sunday at Yelachagere Bore of Nanjangud taluk near Nanjangud-Gundlupet road which is 30 km from Mysuru and 12 km from Nanjangud. This will be the last election rally in Karnataka for this assembly election.

Addressing a press meet, BJP Mysuru district in-charge M V Ravishankar informed this.

As many as 1 lakh people people from 11 legislative assembly constituencies, including Nanjangud, Varuna, Chamundeshwari, T Narsipura, Hunsur, Periyapatna, KR Nagar of Mysore district and Gundlupet, Hanur, Kollegal Chamarajnagar constituencies of Chamarajnagar district are participating in this public rally. As many as 2,000 youth will hold bike rallies from Gundlupet and Nanjangud and join the public rally.

PM Modi will arrive from Shivamogga at the helipad near the venue. He is likely to visit Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud. He is likely to return to Delhi from Mysuru airport after that.

Brisk preparations are on by BJP for the rally, and they are putting up shamiyana and making other arrangements. SPG staff and Mysuru district police are also making intensive security arrangements.

PM Modi held a mega road show which resembled mini Dasara on Dasara Jumbo savari procession route/Raja marga in Mysuru on May 30. He even attended a programme to commemorate 50 years of Project Tiger on April 9. He had even attended the International Yoga day event in Mysuru on June 21, 2022. So it is his fourth visit in a year to Mysuru district.