PM Modi urges people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2023, 09:08 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 09:08 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

Track live updates of Karnataka elections here

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections

