PM's roadshow draws huge crowds in Bengaluru

After holding back-to-back three rallies in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his day on Saturday by holding a 5.3-km-long roadshow in Bengaluru.

A large number of people young, women and children alike thronged both sides of the road and rooftops to catch a glimpse of Modi and showered flowers on him. The enthusiastic crowd raised slogans ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Modi, Modi’ all throughout the route.

The roadshow passed through three Assembly segments – Mahalakshmi Layout, RR Nagar and Dasarahalli - along Magadi Road, through Nice Road junction and up to Sumanahalli flyover.

A senior leader told DH that the roadshow is part of a strategy to win more than 20 seats in Bengaluru, that sends 28 members to the Assembly. “This time, our focus is winning those seats where BJP has been losing in the city,” the leader said and added that about two lakh workers from about 11 constituencies had taken part in this mega roadshow, where Modi did not deliver any speech.

Traffic snarls were witnessed due to the roadshow. Police had issued a traffic advisory to people asking them to avoid certain roads.

Modi will stay overnight in Bengaluru on Saturday and depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district. He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday, before heading back to Delhi.