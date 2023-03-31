Police crackdown poll freebies: 500 pressure cookers seized in Bengaluru

Election officials have seized more than 500 pressure cookers and other home appliances meant for distribution as poll freebies.

Officials intercepted a lorry (KA 52/B 5569) belonging to private company Lokesh Cargo Movers near the Brindavan bus stop in Rajagopalanagar police station limits in northwestern Bengaluru recently. A check showed home appliances. Accordingly, the lorry and the goods were seized.

The cookers were manufactured by Greenchef, and Dasarahalli JD(S) MLA R Manjunath's picture was pasted on each one, officials said. They are worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

A case has been registered at the Rajagopalanagar police station.