B'luru: 500 cookers seized in poll freebies crackdown

Police crackdown poll freebies: 500 pressure cookers seized in Bengaluru

The cookers were manufactured by Greenchef, and Dasarahalli JD(S) MLA R Manjunath's picture was pasted on each one

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2023, 03:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 04:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Election officials have seized more than 500 pressure cookers and other home appliances meant for distribution as poll freebies. 

Officials intercepted a lorry (KA 52/B 5569) belonging to private company Lokesh Cargo Movers near the Brindavan bus stop in Rajagopalanagar police station limits in northwestern Bengaluru recently. A check showed home appliances. Accordingly, the lorry and the goods were seized.

Also Read | 1,595 cookers, worth Rs 35 lakh, seized in Karnataka's Nagamangala taluk

The cookers were manufactured by Greenchef, and Dasarahalli JD(S) MLA R Manjunath's picture was pasted on each one, officials said. They are worth Rs 8.5 lakh.

A case has been registered at the Rajagopalanagar police station.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pressure cooker
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Poll freebies
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 