Police seize poll freebies in Byatarayanapura constituency in Karnataka

Police seized 450 helmets, 35 cricket kits and blankets meant for distribution to voters in the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency in northern Bengaluru. The goods are worth Rs 25,000 and were packed in kits with pictures of BJP leader Muneendra Kumar K A.

Yelahanka police raided Hayagriva Public School after receiving information that the goods were stored there. Police have booked the school and others.

In another case, Sampigehalli police seized 151 ration kits being distributed to the residents of the Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency.

The kits were being distributed on a vacant land at 12th Cross, 1st Main, Hegde Nagar, by Syed Sadiq, a Congress party worker.

By the time police got a tip-off about the distribution, many kits had already been distributed. Police rushed to the spot and found a crowd there. They seized the remaining 151 kits worth around Rs 90,000. A case has been registered against Sadiq and others.