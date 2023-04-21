Political sanyas: Modi hails KSE, Congress says ashamed of PM's action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated MLA and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa, for announcing political retirement after the BJP central leadership asked him to do so.

In the clippings of the said video call, which went viral on social media, the prime minister is heard telling Eshwarappa that he demonstrated his commitment to the party. "I am very happy with you. So, I decided to talk to you."

Modi is also heard saying that he will meet Eshwarappa whenever he visits poll-bound Karnataka. In reply, Eshwarappa told the PM that the BJP will win the May 10 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Congress trained guns on Modi over the video call. "By calling former minister K S Eshwarappa and lauding him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that the BJP supports corruption. People of this state will not forgive such an act. Eshwarappa may be a BJP leader but he was removed as a minister after corruption allegations against him. Contractor Santhosh Patil who died by suicide has made corruption allegations against him in his death note. As an Indian citizen, I am ashamed by the Prime Minister's actions," said Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Surjewala.

(With inputs from agencies)