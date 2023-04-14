Poll code violation in Karnataka: Seizure of cash, liquor reaches Rs 150 crore

The total value of cash, liquor, freebies and other materials seized since March 29 reached Rs 149.58 crore on Friday even though the election heat is yet to be felt on the ground in many places due to delay in the announcement of candidates. As many as 1262 cases have been booked in this regard.

The 24 hours preceding Friday evening had seen confiscation of cash and materials worth Rs 5.24 crore. This included Rs 1 crore cash seized by the flying squad in the Padmanabhanagar constituency and Rs 36.20 lakh seized in the Jayanagar constituency.

At Rs 21.28 crore, the value of gold (53.30 kg gold) seized by the squads outpaced the Rs 18.03 crore worth of freebies confiscated over the last two weeks.

Since the announcement of polls, 66,753 arms have been deposited and 18 were confiscated. Nearly 10,000 non-bailable warrants have been issued in this regard.

Cumulatively, a total of 7.82 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 33.4 crore has been seized with recent daily reports adding 50,000 to 1 lakh litres. Officials have also confiscated 53 kg of drugs worth Rs 21 crore.

The excise department has booked 1567 heinous cases, 1142 cases for violation of the licence and about 6200 cases for violation of other sections of the Excise Act.