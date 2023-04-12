Poll code violation: Rs 140 cr seized in two weeks in Karnataka

Cash, liquor and freebies worth Rs 13.87 crore seized during 24 hours preceding Wednesday evening, taking the cumulative value of the seized materials to Rs 140 crore since the model code of conduct was imposed on March 29.

Rs 5 crore cash was seized in Gokak constituency while 6.29 kg of gold worth Rs 2.45 crore in Jayanagar constituency and 2.44 kg gold worth Rs 1.22 crore was seized in Chickpet constituency.

In Shravanabelagola, members of the flying squad seized Rs 80 lakh. The commission has booked 3116 cases under preventive sections of CrPC and issued 8145 non bailable warrants.

