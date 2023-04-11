Poll code violation: Rs 17.36 crore seized in 24 hours

As many as 1,042 FIRs have been registered with regard to the seizures while the excise department has booked 1,222 heinous cases

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2023, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 21:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cash, liquor and other materials worth Rs 17.36 crore have been seized over violation of the Model Code of Conduct in the 24 hours preceding Tuesday evening in the biggest seizure in this election season, taking the cumulative value of seizure to Rs 126.14 crore since March 29.

As per the report issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, the biggest seizure came from Shivamogga Urban constituency where the flying squad team seized 9.56 kg gold worth Rs 2.4. This was followed by the Rs 2.10 crore cash seized in the Jamakhandi constituency of Bagalkot district, Rs 1.66 crore cash seized in Koppal Constituency and Rs 1.42 crore in Sullia constituency of Dakshina Kannada district.

The average seizure per day had remained around Rs 10 crore till now. The amount has seen an uptick as the state moves closer towards the election. In Tuesday's figures, cash alone contributed to Rs 9.77 crore while gold and silver worth Rs 2.47 crore, liquor and freebies valued at Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 1.63 crore, respectively, added to the amount.

As many as 1,042 FIRs have been registered with regard to the seizures while the excise department has booked 1,222 heinous cases.

The election officials have received 2,190 complaints through the cVIGIL app, while the number of complaints registered through the NGRS portal has reached 3605.

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls

