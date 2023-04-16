Poll code violation: Value of seized cash, materials crosses Rs 170 cr

The value of cash, liquor and freebies seized till Sunday evening crossed Rs 170 crore of which Rs 8.6 crore was confiscated in 24 hours.

Of the Rs 3.92 crore cash seized in a day, Rs 1.81 crore was from Kolar constituency. It was followed by Gadag (Rs 59.99 lakh) and Karkala (Rs 50 lakh). Gold worth Rs 52.98 lakh and 12 kg silver worth Rs 13 lakh was seized from Gandhinagar constituency.

A whopping 8.94 lakh litres of liquor has been seized since the announcement of model code of conduct on March 29 with the election officials putting the value of the spirits at Rs 37.59 crore. In addition 654 kg drugs worth Rs 13.45 crore has also been seized.

The number of FIRs related to poll code violations reached 1410 with the Excise Department booking an additional 1787 "heinous cases" and 1337 cases for breach of licence conditions.