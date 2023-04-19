Poll freebies worth Rs 42.92 lakh seized in Savadatti

Poll freebies worth Rs 42.92 lakh were seized in a raid by the district police in the Savadatti-Yallamma Assembly constituency in Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday.

The freebies had pictures of JD(S) candidate Sourabh Chopra and a case has been registered against him.

Also Read | Independent candidate in poll-bound Karnataka hands out election deposit fee in one rupee coins

During the raid, 1,012 sewing machines worth Rs 23,84,272, 1,200 sewing machine tables worth Rs 4,56,000, 1,060 sewing machine iron stands worth Rs 11,27,840, and 2,160 tiffin boxes worth Rs 3,24,000 were seized.

Savadatti police are investigating.