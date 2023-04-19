Poll freebies worth Rs 42.92 lakh seized in Savadatti

Poll freebies worth Rs 42.92 lakh seized in Savadatti

The freebies had pictures of JD(S) candidate Sourabh Chopra and a case has been registered against him

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 19 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Poll freebies worth Rs 42.92 lakh were seized in a raid by the district police in the Savadatti-Yallamma Assembly constituency in Karnataka in the early hours of Wednesday.

The freebies had pictures of JD(S) candidate Sourabh Chopra and a case has been registered against him.

Also Read | Independent candidate in poll-bound Karnataka hands out election deposit fee in one rupee coins

During the raid, 1,012 sewing machines worth Rs 23,84,272, 1,200 sewing machine tables worth Rs 4,56,000, 1,060 sewing machine iron stands worth Rs 11,27,840, and 2,160 tiffin boxes worth Rs 3,24,000 were seized.

Savadatti police are investigating.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Poll freebies
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day

 