Poll tickets: Winnability major criteria, says C T Ravi

Ravi said that he was in agreement with Yediyurappa’s statement that some sitting MLAs won’t get ticket this time

DHNS
DHNS, Kushtagi ,
  • Mar 12 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 06:02 ist
C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi has said that winnability is the major criteria for giving tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

“Candidates who are the opinion that it would be okay for them even if they are defeated in the election will not get tickets. The party has tried with new models in certain circumstances and they have worked well also. Tickets will be issued no such models,” Ravi said. He was addressing a press meet in Kushtagi on Sunday.

Ravi said that he was in agreement with Yediyurappa’s statement that some sitting MLAs won’t get ticket this time. “But, I don’t know who he is referring to. There will be a combination of old and the new,” he said.

Referring to the 2A reservation for Panchamashali community, Ravi said that the matter was in the court and a decision would be arrived at after the court stay was vacated. He added that it was the policy of the government to ensure that injustice is not meted out to any community. 

Karnataka Politics
C T Ravi
BJP
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Yediyurappa

