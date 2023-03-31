Polls to bring four dry days in Karnataka

The Assembly election and counting will together bring a total of four dry days in the state on May 8,9,10 and 13, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Serving and selling liquor will be banned in all establishments within the polling area during the period of 48 hours, ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling. "This will include dates of re-poll, if any," ECI Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Prasad said in a letter to the Chief Secretary and the Chief Electoral Officer.

Also Read | My tryst with bartending

Similarly, liquor sale will also be banned during the day of counting. The commission said counting will begin at 8 am on May 13. "The storage of liquor by individuals shall be curtailed during the above period," the letter said, asking the state government to issue issue comprehensive instructions to enforce the measures.

Paid holiday on poll day

The Election Commission on Friday wrote to the central and state government to grant paid holiday to all workers on May 10, while noting that daily wagers, those working in shops and establishments are also entitled to the benefit.

"Even those electors, including casual workers, outside the constituency concerned would be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday," the letter said, citing Section 135B of the Representatives of Peoples Act.