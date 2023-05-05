Postpone Sunday's Modi roadshow considering NEET exam: HDK tells BJP

Postpone PM roadshow considering NEET exam, urges HDK

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Kumaraswamy said holding the roadshow on an exam day is like playing with students' future

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2023, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 03:38 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy urged the BJP to postpone PM Modi's road show in Bengaluru on Sunday, considering the NEET exam.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, Kumaraswamy said holding the roadshow on an exam day is like playing with students' future. "The roadshow will disturb students who are preparing for the exams and it should not be allowed," Kumaraswamy said.

He said, "Assuming power is more important for BJP than people's problems. At least the prime minister should have been aware about NEET and the inconveniences caused to students because of the roadshow."

Even academicians and student organisations have urged BJP and PM to drop the roadshow on Sunday.

V P Niranjanaradhya, a senior academician said, "PM should drop the roadshow on Sunday voluntarily, considering the interest of students appearing for NEET. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme by the Prime Minister aims at helping students to write stress-free exams. When this is the case, conducting a roadshow on NEET exam day will go against the spirit of the programme."

All India Democratic Students Organisation has also urged the PM and BJP to cancel the roadshow. 

