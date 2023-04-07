'Prefer a bout of kushti, not being elected unopposed': Karnataka CM Bommai

The Shiggaon constituency has the distinction of sending the then chief minister S Nijalingappa to the Assembly unopposed in 1967. But I would prefer fighting the election to being elected unopposed, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

“I would prefer a bout of kushti. I have entered the ring and am ready to take on anybody,” Bommai said addressing a programme to induct Congress leaders into BJP in his constituency.

He said, “Question of changing the constituency doesn’t arise. People of the constituency have reposed faith in me. Hence, I will contest from here.”

“A few people sitting in Bengaluru and Delhi are making strategies to defeat me. Let them come with plans. I am not worried one bit. We have seen a few leaders hopping from one constituency to another. If you fail to win the hearts of the constituents of one segment, how can you win the trust of people of the state,” he said taking an indirect swipe at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

On the quota decisions, Bommai said, “We took all stakeholders into confidence before taking decisions on classification of categories and increasing internal reservation for SC Left, Right and Touchables.

The Congress leaders from Delhi claim our decision as anti-constitutional. This is a dual policy of the Congress. Siddaramaiah had claimed that the Congress would implement the Justice Sadashiva Commission report, if the party is voted to power. The same leader has made a U-turn claiming that the Congress would undo our government’s decision. There is no clarity in the Congress. You ruled for decades misleading the people. Your game plan won’t work anymore,” Bommai charged.