Presiding officer detained over 'voter manipulation' at Chamanur village under Chittapur Assembly constituency

A polling booth at Chamanur village under Chittapur Assembly constituency witnessed tense moments after the presiding officer allegedly pressed ballot button in favour of BJP against a woman voter’s wish while assisting her to exercise her right.

The presiding officer B C Chauhan was replaced from the booth after Priyank Kharge, who has been representing the constituency, exerted pressure on the district administration.

The police have taken the official into custody following the incident.

Priyank Kharge took the polling officer to the task by visiting the booth after the incident.

The woman, Basamma Entuman, has expressed her displeasure against the officer as she said that she wanted to vote for Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers have alleged that the polling officer has cast more than 50 votes for the BJP while conducting inspection of the electronic voting machine before start of the polling.