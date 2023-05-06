Priyanka Gandhi to address election campaign in Mulki on May 7

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address an election campaign rally at Kolnad in Mulki on May 7, said MLC Manjunath Bhandary. She will arrive at 1 pm and address the party workers.

More than 50,000 party workers from Mangalore City North, Moodbidri, and Kaup assembly constituencies are likely to take part in the event. She will be accorded a cordial welcome on her maiden visit to Dakshina Kannada.

Bhandary said that Karnataka does not require a “double engine” government. There is a need for a double engine when one engine fails. There are chief ministers and leaders from various political parties who have given good administration in the state, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who reacts over small issues in Karnataka has remained silent over wrestlers, who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India and the alleged sexual harassment. Why has Modi failed to act against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? he questioned.

Bhandary said that Congress will come to power with a majority in the state. He asserted that Congress is committed to the implementation of the coastal manifesto and five guarantees announced by the party.