Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at making dosa at Mysuru's Mylari restaurant

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday morning surprised many by preparing a dosa at the Mylari Agrahara restaurant on Sayyaji Rao Road, in Mysuru.

Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Congress Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala and others paid a visit to the Mylari Hotel amidst tight security.

Priyanka, who was in the election campaign in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, stayed overnight at the Radisson Blu hotel in the city.

She had idli and dosa for breakfast and even went into the kitchen and poured dosa batter onto the tava. She spoke to the children during her brief visit to the hotel and even took pictures with them.

Saying the dosa was very tasty, Priyanka also sought the people’s support to the Congress for the elections. The BJP government has totally failed in all fields, she said.