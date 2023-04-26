Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at making dosa at Mysuru's Mylari restaurant

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday morning surprised many by preparing a dosa at the Mylari Agrahara restaurant on Sayyaji Rao Road, in Mysuru.
Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied by KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Congress Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala and others paid a visit to the Mylari Hotel amidst tight security.
Read | BJP govt looted Karnataka, want people to be poor: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Mysuru rally
Priyanka, who was in the election campaign in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, stayed overnight at the Radisson Blu hotel in the city.
She had idli and dosa for breakfast and even went into the kitchen and poured dosa batter onto the tava. She spoke to the children during her brief visit to the hotel and even took pictures with them.
Saying the dosa was very tasty, Priyanka also sought the people’s support to the Congress for the elections. The BJP government has totally failed in all fields, she said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child
Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away
From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter
Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies
Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut