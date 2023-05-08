Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Bengaluru

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Bengaluru

She was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 15:37 ist
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held a road-show in Vijayanagar Assembly segment here, as part of the campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi hops on to BMTC bus in Bengaluru, tells commuters of Congress's promises

She was accompanied by Vijayanagar MLA M Krishnappa, who is seeking re-election from the segment, and his son Priya Krishna, the Congress candidate in the neighbouring Govindarajanagar constituency.

Vadra has addressed a series of public meetings and held multiple roadshows in different parts of the State in the last few days. Today is the last day of the campaign. Counting of votes is on May 13.

India News
Indian Politics
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

