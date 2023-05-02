Provide pan-India perspective to local issues, EC tells candidates, political parties in fray for Karnataka Assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday asked all the political parties to provide national perspective and depth to local discourse while campaigning for the state assembly polls in Karnataka.

With the war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress escalating in poll-bound Karnataka, the EC issued an advisory to all political parties, reminding them that the Model Code of Conduct required their candidates and the star campaigners as well as other leaders to exercise caution and restraint while campaigning and avoid using inappropriate languages against opponents.

“It is imperative for all parties and stakeholders to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework in their utterances while campaigning so as to maintain the dignity of the political discourse and not to vitiate the campaign and the election atmosphere,” the EC stated in its advisory.

The commission also stated in the advisory that the candidates, leaders and star campaigners of the political parties were “expected to contribute in maintaining and raising the level of discourse to issue-based debate, provide pan-India perspective, depth to the local discourse and to reassure all sections of electors to participate fully and fearlessly in a free and fair election”.

The EC issued the advisory after taking serious note of what it called the “plummeting level of campaign discourse” in Karnataka, where polling for the state assembly elections would be held on May 10.

The ruling BJP lodged complaints with the EC over the comments made by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge, a legislator in the state, allegedly likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a “poisonous snake” and calling him “nalayak” or useless respectively.

The BJP candidate in Vijayapur, Vasanagouda Patil Yatnal, allegedly retaliated, by likening the Congress’s former president Sonia Gandhi to “vishkanya” (or the poisonous woman). This triggered strong protests from the Congress.

The Congress also lodged complaints with the EC against the BJP’s star campaigners, union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for allegedly making derogatory statements against the minority community while campaigning in Karnataka. The party demanded that the EC should ban Shah and Adityanath from campaigning in the state.

The EC drew the attention of the political parties to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and other statutory provisions which hold the field and fix the framework of the expected campaign discourse. It noted that the MCC held that the use of provocative and inflammatory statements, the use of intemperate and abusive language transgressing the limits of decency and attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals vitiated the level playing field. “The spirit of the MCC is not just avoidance of a direct violation, it also prohibits attempts to vitiate the electoral space through suggestive or indirect statements or innuendoes.”

The EC asked the Chief Electoral Officer for compliance of the advisory issued by it and initiative appropriate and timely action as per extant regulatory and legal frameworks.